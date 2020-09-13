NATIONAL

2 California Deputies Shot In Apparent Ambush In Patrol Car

A screen grab from a security camera video released the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shows a gunman walking up to sheriff's deputies and opening fire without warning or provocation in Compton, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Officials say two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were shot in their patrol car at a Metro rail station in what appeared to be an ambush. The sheriff's department said the male and female deputies were shot in the head and had multiple gunshot wounds and were undergoing surgery. Deputies were searching for a suspect. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department via AP)

(AP) — The shooting of two sheriff’s deputies in California in an apparent ambush has prompted a search for the shooter, reaction from President Donald Trump, and a protest. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released video Saturday showing a gunman open fire on the deputies’ patrol car. President Trump responded on Twitter, “Animals that must be hit hard!” The deputies were taken to a hospital where both underwent surgery. The sheriff’s department says protesters showed up outside and were yelling, “We hope they die.” Officers were searching the area for the gunman. An official says the description of the suspect is “very generic.”

 

