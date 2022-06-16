2 California Officers Killed In Motel Shootout Identified

Police officers stand guard near a crime scene after two police officers were shot and killed at a motel in El Monte, Calif., Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Two police officers were killed Tuesday in a shootout while investigating a possible stabbing in a suburban Los Angeles motel, and the suspect died at the scene, authorities said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

(AP) — Officials have identified the two police officers who were killed in a shootout while investigating a possible stabbing in a suburban Los Angeles motel. The city of El Monte identified the officers Wednesday as Corporal Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana. They were both raised in El Monte. Authorities say officers confronted a man Tuesday in El Monte in a motel room where shots rang out and the gunman then fled to the parking lot where more gunfire was exchanged. The gunman, Justin William Flores, was also shot and killed. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that flags at the state Capitol will be flown at half-staff in the officers’ honor.