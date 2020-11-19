2 Charged In Deadly Drug Incident At McAllen Bar

Drug possession charges have been filed against two Valley men who were hospitalized after suffering a bad reaction to the drug that ended up killing their friend. 28-year-old Victor Manuel Soto and 27-year-old Jose Eduardo Paredes Franco are each charged with felony possession of fentanyl.

Soto and Franco and two other men had taken the drug in the bathroom of a downtown McAllen bar last Saturday. All suffered an adverse reaction and were rushed to the hospital, where 29-year-old Sergio Sanchez, a local banda musician, died of the effects of the drug. The fourth man is still hospitalized.

McAllen police, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, and federal law enforcement agencies continue to investigate the incident.