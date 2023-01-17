2 Charged In Harlingen Teen’s Shooting

Two suspects have been charged in the shooting of a 15-year-old girl in Harlingen last week. Harlingen police said Tuesday that with the help of U.S. Marshals, they obtained arrest warrants for 24-year-old Jose Ramirez and 18-year-old Hannah Castillano, both of Harlingen. Both have been arraigned on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Cameron County jail.

The 15-year-old victim was found lying in the street outside a home on the 2400 block of Pendleton Avenue early last Friday morning. She remains in critical condition but Harlingen police say she is recovering. Police have not disclosed if the suspects and the teenager were acquainted, nor why she was shot.