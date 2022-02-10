2 Dallas Police Officers Face Charges From 2020 Protests

(AP) — Prosecutors say two Dallas police officers are being charged with injuring demonstrators with less-lethal ammunition during the 2020 protests following George Floyd’s death.

The Dallas County district attorney announced Wednesday the charges against Sr. Cpl. Ryan Mabry and former Sr. Cpl. Melvin Williams. Police say Williams was fired Jan. 25 for violating the department’s use of force policy in a separate incident and Mabry is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.