2 Dead, 5 Injured In Off-Campus House Party Shooting

A late-night mass shooting in Virginia left two people dead and at least five others injured. Police responded to reports of gunfire just before one a.m. Sunday at an off-campus house party near Norfolk State University.

Seven people in total had been shot and were taken to the hospital in various conditions. There, a 25-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman died from their injuries.

Authorities are investigating the shooting and have yet to identify any suspects. NSU campus police say they’ve secured the area and that “there is no present danger.”