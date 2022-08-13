2 Dead After Monsoon Flooding In Las Vegas

In this photo provided by Dakota Snider, a thunderstorm is seen from Highway 159 over Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. A summer monsoon thunderstorm season unseen in Las Vegas in the last 10 years brought lightning and heavy rain to some areas late Thursday, and ceiling leaks that soaked playing cards and gambling at some Strip casinos. No injuries were reported, and damage estimates were not immediately provided as Friday dawned sunny and clear. (Dakota Snider via AP)

Two people are dead after heavy rains drenched Las Vegas this week. Rescuers pulled one man from a flood channel Thursday night and he later died at the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada. The body of another man was discovered in the same flood channel Friday afternoon. There’s no word yet on their identities.

Forecasters say the storm dumped over a half-inch of rain during the wettest monsoon season in Vegas since 2012. While flooding and power outages plagued thousands, the rain did help ease drought conditions.