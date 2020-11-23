2 Dead After Stabbing Spree At San Jose Church

At least two people are dead after a reported stabbing spree at a church in downtown San Jose. Local law enforcement confirms several people were stabbed at Grace Baptist Church Sunday night not far from the San Jose State University campus.

While there were no services being held at the time of the stabbings, the church was providing shelter to a number of homeless people in need of a warm place to stay. It was initially reported that a suspect had been taken into custody, but police tweeted there was “no confirmation of an arrest.” Police also said more details will come later today.