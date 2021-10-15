2 Dead In Texas Flash Flood From Hurricane Pamela Remnants

(AP) — Authorities say a flash flood from the remnants of Hurricane Pamela swept a woman and a young girl to their deaths in a Texas creek as they were heading to a school.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says the 52-year-old woman and a 5-year-old girl died when the separate vehicles they were in were swept from a bridge Thursday morning into the flood-swollen Martinez Creek.

Emergency officials returned to the creek in St. Hedwig on the outskirts of San Antonio on Friday to remove the vehicle containing the woman’s body, which couldn’t be pulled Thursday from the fast-moving and deep water.

Salazar says four other children and a man were rescued from the two vehicles that were headed to a nearby elementary school.