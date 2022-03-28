2 From Valley Appointed By Governor To State Disabilities Committee

Two Valley residents are among six new members named to the Governor’s Committee on People With Disabilities.

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Evelyn Cano of Pharr and Joseph Muniz of Harlingen to 2-year terms on the board which is tasked with recommending changes to disability policies and programs. The board also works to promote a greater awareness of people with disabilities, and also greater compliance with disability-related laws.

Cano is the co-founder of the RGV Disability Chamber of Commerce. She is also the co-owner of Grande Produce and Cano & Sons Trucking. Muniz is a past member of the Texas Commission for the Blind and of the Texas School for the Blind. He is also a retired assistant library director for the city of Harlingen.