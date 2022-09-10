2 Houston Residents Dead Following VA RV Crash

A Houston man is facing several charges after a deadly RV crash in Virginia. The crash happened Thursday night when a Winnebago RV collided with a tractor-trailer.

A 39-year-old and 24-year-old, both of Houston, were killed in the crash. A 23-year-old from Baton Rouge, Louisiana suffered life-threatening injuries, while the remaining four passengers and drivers of the RV and tractor-trailer were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

It’s believed no one in the RV was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The 25-year-old RV driver has been charged with reckless driving and driving without a valid license.