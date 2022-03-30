2 In Custody In Execution-Style Killings Of Brownsville Father And Son

A second suspect is jailed in Cameron County in the killings of a Brownsville father and son late last year.

Sheriff’s officials say Lawrence James Strong has been extradited to Cameron County following his arrest earlier this month in central Wisconsin. Strong joins another suspect, Cesar Olvera, who was arrested a few days after the father and son were found dead.

The bodies of 49-year-old Ines Cruz and 24-year-old Manuel Cruz were discovered near Loma Alta Lake northeast of Brownsville. Both had been bound and gagged with t-shirts covering their heads, and each had been shot in the head.

Strong has been charged with two counts of kidnapping and two counts of murder. Olvera is charged with kidnapping and evidence tampering. Sheriff Eric Garza has said it appears the killings were the work of an organized gang but the exact motive hasn’t been disclosed.