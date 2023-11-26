2 Jailed In Hit And Run Involving DPS Vehicle

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Two Mission-area residents have been charged in the hit-and-run crash that injured a DPS trooper over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. It was early Saturday morning when a silver BMW heading south on Western Road plowed into the back of a DPS SUV stopped at a stop sign at Mile 5 Mile Road west of Alton.

The driver of the BMW and a passenger ran away, leaving their disabled car at the scene, while the trooper was taken to the hospital. Authorities were able to track down and arrest 20-year-old Tania Flores and 17-year-old Jonathan Lopez, both from the Mission area.

Flores is charged with intoxication assault on a peace officer. Lopez is charged with failing to stop and render aid. The trooper was hospitalized with undisclosed injuries, treated, and released.