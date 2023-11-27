2 Killed In ATV Rollover Near Lake Edinburg

A Thanksgiving weekend ATV accident near Lake Edinburg has claimed the lives of two women.

Responding to a 911 call a little before 7 p.m. Sunday, Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies found an all-terrain vehicle on its side partially submerged in a canal with two women trapped. Deputies were able to pull them out, they were rushed to a hospital where the two, who were 18 and 17 years old, were pronounced dead.

The emergency call was made after two other girls who were also in the ATV ran to a nearby home for help. The 15 and 12-year-old girls were driven to the hospital by the homeowner’s wife and are expected to be okay.

Sheriff’s officials are still working to determine how the accident happened.