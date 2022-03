A man and woman were killed in a 2-vehicle crash in Alton early this morning. Police say the pair were in a Jeep Compass stopped at a red light on East Main Avenue at Stewart Road when they were rammed from behind by a Ford F-150. Police arrived to find the man and woman dead.

Killed were Christopher Garcia and Karen Espino, both 21. The man driving the pickup truck remains hospitalized. Police are still investigating the factors that led to the collision.