2 Killed In Holiday Weekend 2-Vehicle Collision North Of Edinburg

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The Texas Department of Public Safety is continuing to look into the circumstances that led to a 2-vehicle wreck that killed two Edinburg men northeast of Edinburg over the holiday weekend.

The victims were in a Chevrolet Cobalt heading south on Kenyon Road when the DPS says the driver ran a stop sign and the sedan was smashed by a Chevrolet Suburban heading east on FM 2812.

The Sunday night accident killed the driver of the Cobalt, Domingo Rodriguez, and a passenger, Mateo Guzman Lopez. Six people in the Suburban had to be hospitalized although none had life-threatening injuries.