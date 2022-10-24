2 Koreas Exchange Warning Shots Along Disputed Sea Boundary

A TV screen shows a file image of a South Korean navy vessel during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. The rival Koreas exchanged warning shots along their disputed western sea boundary on Monday, their militaries said, amid heightened animosities over North Korea's recent barrage of weapons tests. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

(AP) — North and South Korea have exchanged warning shots along the disputed western sea boundary where they’ve engaged in past bloodshed and naval battles.

No fighting was reported but Monday’s developments raise worry of possible clashes after North Korea’s recent barrage of weapons tests. South Korea said its navy broadcast warnings and fired warning shots to repel a North Korean merchant ship that violated the sea boundary early Monday.

North Korea’s military said its coastal defense units fired artillery warning shots toward its territorial waters where a South Korean naval ship had intruded. North Korea has launched missiles and artillery barrages recently as South Korea holds annual military exercises joined by the U.S.