2 Men Arraigned For Murder In Beating Death Of Man Found In Barrel

Two Hidalgo County men have been arraigned on first-degree murder charges and are jailed on $5 million bonds each in the bludgeoning death of a man reported missing two weeks ago.

43-year-old Jesus Grijalva and 47-year-old Samuel Uvalle, along with a third man, are accused of killing a man identified as Juan Carlos Hernandez de Leon. A probable cause affidavit states that back on May 7th the suspects beat the victim to death with a hammer at an immigrant stash house in San Juan, put his body in a barrel, and buried it at a residence east of Edinburg.

Hidalgo County sheriff’s investigators eventually learned enough information to secure search warrants, leading to the arrests of Grijalva last Friday and Uvalle on Saturday. The third suspect, 35-year-old Roberto Salas, remains on the run. What spurred the killing of Hernandez de Leon has not been disclosed.