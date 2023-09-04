2 Men Arraigned On Murder Charges In Death Of Missing Mission Woman

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Two men remain jailed on murder charges in the death of a missing Mission woman. 33-year-old Reynaldo Mercado and 24-year-old Kristian Valenzuela are each being held on bonds of $3.5 million after being arraigned on charges of murder and tampering with a corpse.

The two were arrested Thursday after police found the body of 40-year-old Editza Gomez while serving a search warrant on a home on the 1000 block of Miller Avenue almost two weeks after she was reported missing.

Gomez’s body was found in a hidden compartment in the attic wrapped in bedsheets, towels, and plastic bags. Police say she’d been shot in the head.

Investigators say Gomez and Mercado were a couple while Valenzuela was Mercado’s roommate. It’s believed Gomez was killed inside the home but authorities haven’t disclosed a motive.