2 Men, Both Drunk, Arrested After 2-Vehicle Crash

Two drivers have been charged with drunken driving after crashing into each other this past weekend in Brownsville.

Police arrested both men for DWI following a 2-vehicle wreck early Saturday morning on the 3800 block of the frontage road of North Expressway 77. Police say the driver of a Dodge Ram pickup truck suddenly swerved and smashed into a Cadillac.

Officers say both men were emitting a strong odor of alcohol, and neither man could complete the roadside sobriety test. Under arrest are 21-year-old Bryan Michael Lucio who was behind the wheel of the pickup, and 34-year-old Marco Antonio Perez who was driving the Cadillac.