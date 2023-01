Fort Worth police say they have arrested and charged two men with stealing a statue of baby Jesus from the Sundance Square Nativity scene earlier this month.

The theft of statue in the early morning hours of December 17th has been pinned on 39-year-old Juan Meave and 33-year-old Martin Worden. They were arrested and charged with theft of property valued between 100 and 750 dollars. There’s no word on a motive for the crime or what punishment the pair will face.