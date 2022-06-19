2 Men Charged In Fatal Fireworks Explosion That Killed 4

Fire officials look over the scene of a fatal house explosion on Friday, June 17, 2022, in northern St. Louis County just west of Spanish Lake, Mo. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

Fire officials look over the scene of a fatal house explosion on Friday, June 17, 2022, in northern St. Louis County just west of Spanish Lake, Mo. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

(AP) — Two men have been charged with murder in a house explosion near St. Louis that authorities say killed four people who were assembling fireworks in a garage.

St. Louis County prosecutors charged 37-year-old Terrell Cooks and 43-year-old Seneca Mahan with three counts of second-degree murder before a fourth victim died Saturday.

Prosecutors said Cooks admitted that he and Mahan made explosive devices designed to make a loud bang and bright flash and sell them to others. He directed younger people to load canisters with explosives and attach a fuse for lighting. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the two men had attorneys who could comment for them. They are being held on $350,000 bail.