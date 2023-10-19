2 Men Facing Capital Murder Charges In Shooting Death Of San Benito Police Veteran

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Two men are to be arraigned today on capital murder charges in the shooting death of a San Benito police officer late Tuesday night.

The suspects were being pursued by police when their Ford Expedition crossed paths with the officer’s vehicle on Sam Houston Boulevard just south of I-69.

Authorities say one of the suspects opened fire and one of the rounds pierced the unit and struck the officer in his abdomen. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Killed was Lieutenant Milton Resendez, a 27-year veteran of the San Benito PD. The 54-year-old Resendez is the first San Benito police officer to be killed in the line of duty.

Authorities say the incident started Tuesday afternoon when Cameron County Park Rangers stopped a GMC pickup truck for speeding on a South Padre Island beach. But the truck suddenly sped off, law enforcement gave chase, the pursuit moved into Brownsville where there was an exchange of gunfire.

The suspects managed to get away before they were spotted again several hours later in the Ford Expedition in San Benito. After Lieutenant Resendez was shot, the pursuit headed back to Brownsville where officers were able to stop the SUV. The suspects then tried to run but were quickly captured.

Jailed are 18-year-old Rogelio Martinez of Brownsville and 23-year-old Rodrigo Espinosa Valdez, a Mexican national.