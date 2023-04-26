2 Men Found Dead In Combes Home

Investigators are working to learn what caused the deaths of two men at a home in Combes. The owner of the home had called police Wednesday morning saying there was a bad odor coming from a room at the rear of the property and that he hadn’t seen the man who lived there since Sunday.

Responding officers opened the door and found two men in the room – both dead. Police also found narcotics and alcohol in the room.

One of the victims is 47-year-old Michael Anthony Garcia. Police are still trying to identify the second man. Autopsies have been ordered to determine how they died.