2 Men Indicted In Killing Of Missing Mission Woman

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Hidalgo County grand jury has indicted two men in the death of a Mission woman who’d been missing for two weeks before her body was found in the attic of her boyfriend’s home.

The indictment levels murder and evidence tampering charges against the boyfriend, 33-year-old Reynaldo Mercado, and his roommate, 24-year-old Kristian Valenzuela, in the killing of 40-year-old Editza Gomez. The two were arrested in early September after Mission police, serving a search warrant on the home on the 1000 block of Miller Avenue, discovered Gomez’ body in the attic.

Gomez been shot in the head and her body was found wrapped in bedsheets, towels, and plastic bags. Investigators haven’t disclosed the reason why Gomez was killed. Mercado and Valenzuela are expected to be arraigned on the charges soon.