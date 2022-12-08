2 Men Killed In Separate Auto-Pedestrian Accidents

Two men have been killed in separate vehicle-pedestrian accidents on both ends of the Rio Grande Valley.

Early Thursday morning in Brownsville, a man walking in the middle of a road was struck by a vehicle and killed. The man was walking north on FM 511 near Florida Road near the airport when he was hit by a Ford Crown Victoria traveling south. The victim’s name hasn’t yet been released.

Wednesday night near Rio Grande City, a man walking along Highway 83 near Junior Lane was struck by a Nissan sedan and killed. 21-year-old Jose Luis Garcia was declared dead on the scene. In both accidents, the drivers stopped and called for help.