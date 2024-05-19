2 Men To Be Arraigned For Murder After Missing Victim’s Remains Found Near Edinburg

Two Hidalgo County men are to be arraigned Monday on a charge of murder in the death of a man who’d been reported missing two weekends ago. The victim’s remains were found Friday, buried at a residence on the 4600 block of Wisconsin Road just east of Edinburg.

One suspect, 43-year-old Jesus Grijalva, was taken into custody a short time later at a residence in San Juan. A second suspect, 47-year-old Samuel Uvalle, was arrested Saturday at a home in Edinburg. Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies had gotten search warrants for the locations after receiving information last Monday that a man had been killed at the home in San Juan and his body had been taken to the Wisconsin Road residence.

An arrest warrant is active for a third suspect still being sought. Meanwhile, authorities are waiting for the results of forensic tests to confirm the identity of the victim and how he was killed. The motive for the murder has not been disclosed.