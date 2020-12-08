2 Mercedes Police Officers Dodge Bullets Tuesday Morning

A Mercedes man is behind bars while two police officers he shot at escaped unharmed after they responded to a domestic violence call early this morning.

A woman had called 911 at around 3 a.m., screaming, and then hung up. Officers rushed to the home on the 600 block of South Washington Avenue where the woman’s ex-boyfriend was holding her at gunpoint with three children also in the house. The man, 28-year-old David Lopez, then shot through a window at the officers who had to run for cover.

Backup law enforcement arrived, and after about 2 hours, Lopez walked out of the house and was taken into custody. The woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.