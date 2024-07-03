$2 Million Bond Ordered For Mission Murder Suspect

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The suspect arrested for gunning down another man in Mission has been charged with murder and ordered jailed on a $2 million bond. 26-year-old Esdras Elias Ortiz was arraigned Wednesday for shooting and killing 27-year-old Yorman Jovani Reta at a home in west Mission.

Mission police say Ortiz had gone to the home Monday night to give some of his birthday cake to a longtime female acquaintance. Reta was there at the time, some angry words were exchanged, and police say Ortiz pulled a gun and opened fire, shooting Reta more than a half-dozen times. Ortiz was arrested a short time later at his home a few miles away.