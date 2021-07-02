2 More Arrested In June Deadly Home Invasion

Two more men have been arrested in connection with a bloody home invasion in Pharr last month. The two had been sought for their involvement in the break-in in which a third suspect was shot and killed by the owner of the home.

It was on June 18th when Pharr police say two armed men burst into a house on Freida Street looking for drugs and started shooting. The owner of the home, 28-year-old Erick Garza, shot back and killed one of the gunmen, 26-year-old Jose Eduardo Morales.

Garza has since been charged with murder. The two suspects now in custody, 24-year-old Sixto Gonzalez and 24-year-old Derek Medina, are charged with engaging in organized crime. Authorities continue to look for a fourth person, 25-year-old Leslie Denise Medina.