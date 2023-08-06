2 More Die In Fungal Meningitis Outbreak Linked To Matamoros Clinics

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The fungal meningitis outbreak linked to two now-closed clinics in Matamoros has claimed the lives of two more people. The word comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which puts the death toll now at 11. The names and hometowns of the two patients were not disclosed. However, eight of the 11 victims were Texas residents, and at least three were women from Cameron County.

The fungal meningitis outbreak is linked to the use of a spinal anesthetic for cosmetic surgeries performed at the two Matamoros clinics. Officials believe the epidural was contaminated.

The CDC says it’s confirmed 10 other cases of fungal meningitis, and that there are 24 other probable or suspected cases.

Health officials are continuing to urge anyone who received an epidural at the clinics to go to their doctor immediately to get tested for the infection, even if they’re not feeling symptoms, since it can take several weeks for symptoms to appear.