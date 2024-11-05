2 More Suspects Charged In Man’s Shooting Death In Brownsville

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Two more men have been charged in relation to the shooting death of a man in Brownsville last weekend. 18-year-old Adrian Marquez-Lopez and 17-year-old Hercules Aaron Delgado were arrested Monday in Harlingen, two days after police arrested three suspects, also in Harlingen, for their roles in the killing of 21-year-old Kevin Torres.

Delgado has been arraigned on a charge of murder while Marquez-Lopez is charged with failing to report a felony. Authorities haven’t said how the two were involved in a dispute that led to an exchange of gunfire in which Torres was killed.

Police say the fight broke out as Torres was meeting with the first three suspects after they had arranged to sell him a gun. Investigators have indicated that 19-year-old D’Marco Donez fired the shot that killed Torres.