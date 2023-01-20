2 More Suspects Nabbed In Starr County New Year’s Day Shooting

Authorities have tracked down and arrested two more suspects in connection with a shooting at a New Year’s party in Starr County. Starr County sheriff’s investigators and Houston police coordinated to arrest the pair in the Houston suburb of Pasadena.

The two men, 38-year-old Heliberto Clarke and 34-year-old Earon Clarke, are charged with six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Their arrests comes days after the first suspect, 31-year-old Juan Gilberto Garza, was charged with the same crime. They’re accused in a New Year’s morning shooting that wounded three people outside a home in Escobares. Authorities haven’t said which suspect was the gunman.