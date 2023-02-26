2 More Women Charged With Murder In Bungled Kidnapping Outside Mercedes

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Two more women have been charged with murder in connection with a botched kidnapping near Mercedes in which one of the apparent perpetrators was killed.

Sisters Ashley and Esmeralda Orozco were arraigned on murder and evidence tampering charges Saturday. The 21-and-19-year-old sisters remain behind bars on bonds of more than $1 million each. Hidalgo County sheriff’s officials haven’t said what their role was in the attempted kidnapping on which the suspected planner of the plot, 19-year-old Carlos Garcia Ruiz, was killed.

Ruiz was accidentally shot in the head when his alleged accomplice struck the kidnapping victim with the butt of his rifle during the attack at a home east of Mercedes last Thursday morning. Two other women who’ve been charged in the crime were arrested after driving Ruiz to the hospital.

Authorities are still looking for Ruiz’s alleged accomplice and possibly one other suspect. Sheriff’s officials have not yet said why the kidnapping victim, 19-year-old Juan Ramirez, was targeted.