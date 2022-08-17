2 Of 3 Suspects Arraigned Following Violence Outside Porter Early College High School

Two of the three Brownsville teenagers linked to gunshots fired outside of Porter Early College High School have been arraigned on several charges.

18-year-old Rodrigo Rivera and 17-year-old Carlos Castellanos were brought into municipal court Wednesday morning, a little more than 24 hours after the violence.

The judge read charges against Rivera of 3 counts of aggravated assault, along with theft, evading arrest, and drug possession. He is jailed on bonds totaling $400,000. Castellanos was charged with theft and drug possession. A 16-year-old boy is in juvenile custody.

Police converged on the high school Tuesday morning amid reports of gunshots fired at the school from a vehicle that was barreling through the parking lot. A school district police officer shot at the car, the driver sped off, but police were able to chase it down and take the suspects into custody.

There’s no word as to whether any weapons were found in the car, which police said was a stolen 2011 gray Ford Focus. Police add that Castellanos was a student at the high school who Rivera had dropped off Tuesday morning, while Rivera was a former student.