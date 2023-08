Two Florida police officers are expected to recover after they were shot during a traffic stop Friday night.

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said the officers stopped a vehicle that had been carjacked when they were shot. It happened shortly before 11 p.m. in downtown Orlando. Smith said the suspect shot the officers then carjacked another driver and took off.

The man then barricaded himself inside a hotel room and fired at officers once again. The suspect was shot and died from his injuries.