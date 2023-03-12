2 Penitas Sister Remain Missing 2 Weeks After Driving To Nuevo Leon

In these undated photos provided by the Penitas Police Department, from left are sisters Maritza Rios, 47, and Marina Rios, 48, and their friend, Dora Saenz, 53. On Friday, March 10, 2023, authorities said the three women haven't been heard from since traveling from Texas into Mexico on Feb. 24 to sell clothes at a flea market. (Courtesy of Penitas Police Department via AP)

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The FBI says it is aware of and is still investigating the disappearances more than two weeks ago of three women including two sisters from Penitas.

48-year-old Marina Perez Rios and her 47-year-old sister Maritza Trinidad Perez Rios had driven across the border February 24th with a load of clothes and other items they were planning to sell at an open-air market in Montemorelos Nuevo Leon. They picked up a friend on the way.

The three haven’t been heard from since, and their 1996 Chevrolet Silverado pickup hasn’t been found.