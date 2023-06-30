2 Plead Guilty In Scheme Using UPS Trucks To Deliver Cocaine

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Two of five suspects charged in a Valley scheme to traffic cocaine via UPS have pleaded guilty to their participation. 47-year-old Gabino Bravo of McAllen and 36-year-old Juan Antonio Cruz-Ruvalcaba of Reynosa admitted to federal drug trafficking counts.

Prosecutors say Bravo coordinated shipments of cocaine in UPS trucks from the Rio Grande Valley. Cruz-Ruvalcaba acted as a middleman between drug traffickers in the Valley and Mexico. Two local UPS employees are also charged in the federal indictment that was handed up in February. They have pleaded not guilty.

Investigators say the scheme was in operation for about seven months last year before it was busted through a joint effort involving local and federal law enforcement agencies.