2 Rio Grande Valley Natives Chosen For Nation’s Highest Civilian Honor

Two Rio Grande Valley natives will be awarded the nation’s highest civilian honor this week – the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Dr. Juliet Garcia of Brownsville, the longtime president of the University of Texas at Brownsville, and civil rights advocate Raul Yzaguirre of San Juan, the longtime president of the National Council of La Raza, are among 17 Americans who’ll be receiving the award to be presented by President Biden.

Others selected for the honor include the late Arizona Senator John McCain, former Arizona congresswoman and current gun safety advocate Gabrielle Giffords, the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, actor Denzel Washington, and record-holding Olympic gymnast and Houston native Simone Biles.