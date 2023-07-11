2 San Benito Natives Killed In Southern California Business Plane Crash

tory by TIM SULLIVAN

A young couple originally from San Benito were among six people killed in the fiery crash of their business jet in Southern California this past weekend.

32-year-old Manuel Vargas-Regalado and 33-year-old Abigail Tellez-Vargas were flying back from a trip to Las Vegas with friends when they hit some heavy fog coming into an airport south of Riverside early Saturday morning. The Cessna C550 crashed short of the runway and burst into flames.

Manuel and Abigail graduated from San Benito High School in 2008. They were living in Temecula California with Manuel working as the manager of a flight company and Abigail as a real estate agent. They leave behind five children. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the cause of the crash.