2 Solar Farms Proposed For Harlingen

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Harlingen city commissioners are considering granting a permit for two proposed solar farms.

Florida-based Clean Footprint has requested a special use permit to develop solar farms at two locations in the vicinity of Valley International Airport. One would be constructed on a 13-acre tract capable of generating 1.6 megawatts of electricity.

Another larger solar farm would be built on a 27-acre property and could generate 3.5 megawatts of electricity. Both would be located off of Grimes Avenue south of the airport.

One megawatt equals roughly enough electricity to power about 750 homes. It’s not clear when commissioners will make a decision.