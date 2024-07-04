2 South Padre Island Bars Named In Amended Lawsuit In Deadly Wrong-Way Causeway Crash

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The family of an Edinburg woman killed by a suspected drunken driver on the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway is now suing two South Padre Island bars for over-serving alcohol to the suspect.

In an amended petition to an existing wrongful death lawsuit, attorneys for the family of Mariah Desiree Enriquez name Bar Louie and Tequila Sunset Bar and Grill, claiming they continued to serve Hugo Ernesto Lara despite obvious signs he was intoxicated.

The petition states the two establishments prioritized profit over patron and public safety. The 20-year-old Enriquez was driving to the island early the morning of June 2nd when Lara, driving back from the island but in the wrong lane, slammed his pickup truck into Enriquez’s vehicle. She was killed instantly. The 48-year-old Lara of McAllen has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.