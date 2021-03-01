2 South Texas Counties Participating In Initial Homebound Seniors Vaccination Program

Brooks and Webb are among more than 2 dozen counties across Texas picked to take part in the launch of a program to get homebound senior citizens vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The Save Our Seniors program kicked off Monday in 26 counties. Under the initiative, nursing groups and organizations such as Meals On Wheels will identify and register homebound seniors for the vaccines, and Texas National Guard troops will administer the shots.

Depending on the community, the vaccinations will be given in the patient’s home or at a drive-through clinic. State health officials have allocated 8,000 vaccine doses for this first week of the program.