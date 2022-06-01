2 Students Detained After Alton School Threat

Once again taking no chances, local police have detained two students following a school threat. It happened Wednesday morning at Alton Memorial Junior High where a student claimed to have a gun. The school was placed on lockdown and Alton police conducted a search before it was determined the threat was false.

Mission CISD officials say no weapon was found. But officers detained two juveniles. It was the latest in a series of local school threats that have been made in the aftermath of the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde. Those threats have resulted in the arrests of 10 other students, including four from the Donna ISD who’ve been charged after making what Donna police have called a credible threat of violence.