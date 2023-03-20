1 Dead, 1 Hurt In Texas School Shooting; Suspect Arrested

(AP) — Police says one student was fatally shot and another injured when a third student opened fire outside a Dallas-area high school before being arrested Monday morning.

Police and school district officials says the shooting began Monday on a high school campus in the suburb of Arlington around 6:55 a.m., before many students arrived for the first day back to classes after the spring break. One student was injured by gunfire and later died. Another student was hurt by debris and is receiving care for injuries that aren’t life threatening.

Police say the suspected shooter never entered the Lamar High School building and was arrested soon after officers arrived.