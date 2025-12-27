A chemical leak at an industrial plant near Houston, Texas sent two people to the hospital early Saturday.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the plant in Channelview after a catwalk fell and caused a sulfuric acid leak at the facility. Two people were hospitalized for respiratory issues and nearly 40 others were treated on scene.

Officials say the leak was contained and the San Jacinto Port remains open. Channelview Fire Department, Harris County Hazmat and the U.S. Coast Guard are involved in clean-up efforts.