2 Teens Arrested For Separate Threats Against Raymondville, Mercedes School Districts

Two teenagers were arrested Thursday in separate school threat incidents. One of the suspects is a juvenile who reportedly made a Snapchat threat against Raymondville High School.

The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office got wind of the threats thanks to several students who told deputies about them during a Career Fair Wednesday. The other suspect is a 17-year-old student in the Mercedes ISD.

Police have not said how that threat was made nor how they found out about it. In both cases, local police worked with state and federal law enforcement officers to track the suspects down.