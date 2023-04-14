LOCALTRENDING

2 Teens Charged With Murder In Elsa Drug-Related Killing Of Acquaintance

jsalinasBy 20 views
0

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Two teenagers are facing charges of murder in the shooting death of an acquaintance in Elsa last November.

Elsa police say they arrested a 15-year-old boy Thursday, about 2-1/2 weeks after first arresting a 16-year-old boy.

Investigators say the night of November 15th, the pair had approached 17-year-old Gianni Ruiz apparently to conduct a drug deal, but then shot him and stole his drugs. Officers responding to a call of shots fired found Ruiz dead of multiple gunshot wounds in the parking area of the Elsa Housing Authority.

China Vows Not To Sell Arms To Any Party In Ukraine War

Previous article

Ex-Home Health Care Provider Headed To Prison For Health Care Fraud

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL