2 Teens Charged With Murder In Killing Of Uber Eats Driver

(AP) — Two 14-year-old boys have been charged with capital murder for allegedly killing a woman who was delivering an Uber Eats order to an apartment building in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Police said -year-old Thursday 31-year-old Ryan Graham was fatally stabbed in the neck while delivering food Saturday to a Haltom City apartment complex. The defendants were arrested Wednesday. Their names are withheld because they’re juveniles.

The defendants appeared separately for a virtual detention hearing Thursday in Tarrant County Juvenile Court. Tarrant County Judge Alex Kim ordered them detained over concerns for the community’s safety.

