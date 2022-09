Police are investigating after three people, including two teens, were shot at a homecoming after-party in Harris County late Saturday night.

Deputies responded to an Airbnb rental in Katy just after 11 p.m. What are believed to be 16 and 17-year-old victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition. The third victim had minor injuries and was taken for treatment in a private vehicle.

The alleged shooter fled the scene. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.